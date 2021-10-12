Comedian Dave Chapelle says he doesn't worry about getting cancelled.

The stand-up comedian faced heavy criticism after the release of his latest special The Closer was released last week in which he mocks trans people.

During a screening of his special, Mr Chappelle joked about efforts to get him and his special cancelled.

"If this is what being is about, I love it," Chappelle said.

During his special, the comedian also allegedly defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and said he was “team Terf" too.

Dear White People’s showrunner Jaclyn Moore said she would no longer work with Netflix after watching the special.