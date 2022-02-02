Good Morning Britain viewers are praising David Baddiel for his nuanced discussion about Whoopi Goldberg’s “dangerous” Holocaust remarks.

Comedian and writer Baddiel appeared on the ITV series on Wednesday (2 February) to talk about the controversy surrounding the Sister Act star, who has been suspended from The View for saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race”.

Baddiel told GMB: “There are so many issues with what she said. It does reveal an awful lot about the confusions people have around antisemitism that are explored in my book.”

