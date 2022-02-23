David and Victoria Beckham criticised over 17-year-old son Cruz’s photoshoot

Cruz Beckham’s latest photoshoot has been widely criticised, with many putting his parents on-blast.

The 17 year old is the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and posed for i-D this week, re-creating one of his father’s iconic shoots.

However, the leading image has come under fire for its raunchy theme, as Cruz - who was only 16 at the time of the photoshoot - is posing suggestively in some white boxers.

The shoot was Cruz’s magazine debut, and sees him talk about his upcoming music career.

