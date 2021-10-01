New update launched for DayZ

The latest update for DayZ has launched, adding a host of new features and contaminated areas.

These are fixed and dynamic locations and pose a bigger challenge to players who want to get access to high-level gear.

Randomly created throughout each match, players will need to use NBC suits to stay safe from the harmful toxins in the zones.

In addition to the contaminated areas, players will also be able to make use of new hunting traps to attack other users with hidden structures.