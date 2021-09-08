Pinhead from the Hellraiser series is the latest horror icon to join multiplayer title Dead by Daylight as a playable killer. The official YouTube channel has uploaded a CGI announcement trailer, showing one of the game’s survivors opening the Lament Configuration, the iconic puzzle box from Hellraiser, and accidentally summoning Pinhead.

According to the video description, Pinhead attacks with his own hooks and chains. More details on his abilities can be found of the official Dead by Daylight website, and anyone who purchases the Hellraiser DLC will also receive a Lament Configuration charm.