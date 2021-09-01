EA Motive, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has shared a first glimpse of gameplay and other details during a Twitch livestream. Aside from some early footage, it confirmed that Gunner Wright will be returning to voice main character Isaac. Isaac never actually spoke in the original Dead Space, not receiving a voice until the sequel.

Motive also aims to improve the original game’s limb severing and dismemberment technology, and make it more accurate and precise. Microtransactions, which featured in Dead Space 3 and were heavily criticised, will be completely absent from the remake.