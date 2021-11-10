Actor Dean Stockwell has died at the age of 85.

Over the course of his seven-decade screen career, the acclaimed star featured in many popular roles across film and TV, including Quantum Leap and David Lynch’s 1984 Dune.

The actor died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Sunday, a representative for the actor told TMZ.

Stockwell was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in 1988’s Married to the Mob and won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for 1962’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.

