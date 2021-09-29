The PlayStation 5 is still difficult to get hold of. Even Jason Kelley, the voice of protagonist Colt in Deathloop, had trouble finding one and he shared a message on Twitter asking if anyone could send him the console and a copy of the game.

While he later admitted that he was just doing a bit, Kelley confirmed in an interview with JumpCut PLAY that Deathloop’s publisher Bethesda is sending him a PS5 and the game so he can actually experience it for himself.

Deathloop is available on PS5 and PC, and has received mostly positive reviews from critics and fans.