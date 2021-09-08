Deathloop is releasing for PlayStation 5 next week so Bethesda has shared one more trailer to briefly highlight the game’s unique features, specifically those involving the console’s DualSense controller. With its adaptive triggers, no two guns feel the same and the triggers will even lock up when guns run out of ammo. The controller’s haptic feedback will match the player’s movement and some game audio will come out of the controller’s speaker, with the aim being to help players feel truly immersed within the game’s world.

Deathloop releases for PS5 and PC on 14 September.