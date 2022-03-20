Dec Donnelly collapses to floor in front of Westlife in throwback SMTV prank

A throwback clip from the iconic noughties show, SMTV, shows Declan Donnelly pretend to collapse in front of Ant McPartlin, Cat Deely, the whole of Westlife and a studio full of dancers.

The footage is from a broadcast on April Fool’s Day, 2000, and the prank was branded a “sick joke” at the time.

Given that it was a Saturday morning children’s show, it didn’t go down well with viewers, with TV bosses forced to apologise.

