Demi Lovato claims they had a “beautiful” encounter with aliens in California.

They told E! News: “We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50ft away, maybe less.

“It was floating above the ground just like 10 or 15ft, and it was keeping its distance from me.”

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky," they later told Entertainment Weekly.

Lovato explores the possibility of extraterrestrial life in a new series titled Unidentified.