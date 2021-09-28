Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles has a Western release date of 15 October. A 3D arena fighting game, it adapts the events of the first season of the Demon Slayer anime series, as well as the Mugen Train movie.

The game includes a single-player adventure mode where players can experience the story through the eyes of main protagonist Tanjiro. There is also a multiplayer versus mode that can be played locally and online.

The game releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.