Destiny 2 players have been showing off their customised looks and gear on a DestinyFashion subreddit. Bungie itself appears to have taken notice of this and, as reported by Polygon, it is putting together a digital fashion magazine specifically for Destiny 2.

The magazine will be titled Threads of Light and will showcase “the best guardian fashion styles” from the community. Aside from that, other details, like when it will release and how fans can submit their looks for the magazine, are unknown.