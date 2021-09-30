Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will mark the game’s fifth year of content when it begins in February 2022. With Destiny 2 approaching its 16th season, Bungie admits that the game can be intimidating for new players and it believes The Witch Queen will make a good starting point.

Speaking with GameSpot, director Joe Blackburn expresses optimism for The Witch Queen and explains what the team is doing to try and make Destiny 2 more welcoming for newer players. For example, they are tweaking the UI and recently added a short recap of the game’s story.