Destroy All Humans 2 remake announced for PC and next-gen consoles

Destroy All Humans 2 is getting a remake in the form of a Reprobed edition according to publisher THQ.

Developed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4 by Black Forest Game, the title will be a complete remake of the original Xbox and PlayStation 2 game from 2006.

The publisher also confirmed that split-screen co-op will be available in the new version of the game and that players will have the ability to change character skins on the fly.

It is set to release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, although there is currently no release date.