Diablo 2: Resurrected released less than a week ago and unfortunate players are still contending with infuriating bugs. According to Rock Paper Shotgun, multiple players have complained that they are being locked out from playing as their own characters. This is because the game thinks these characters are already in use on the server. A fix was issued over the weekend but it doesn’t seem to have worked.

The remake has been plagued with many other launch bugs as well. Thankfully, some of these have been addressed with a weekend patch, which fixed crashes and progression issues.