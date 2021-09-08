In preparation for the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the series’ official YouTube channel has been uploading short trailers demonstrating the various playable classes. The Paladin, for example, “wields divine power” and can be seen in their trailer casting different kinds of magic against enemies, alongside weapons like a sword, club, and bow. The game releases 23 September for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Publisher Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit by the State of California for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment and discriminatory behaviour towards its female employees.