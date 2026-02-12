Ashley Roberts accidentally announces Dick Van Dyke is dead live on air

Ashley Roberts accidentally announced that Dick Van Dyke is dead live on air, after confusing him with James Van Der Beek.

On Wednesday (11 February), the family of the star of beloved teen drama Dawson’s Creek announced that he had died aged 48 following a bowel cancer diagnosis.

Announcing the news on Heart Breakfast, the Pussycat Dolls singer incorrectly stated that the Mary Poppins actor, who recently turned 100, had died.

Her co-host Jamie Theakston immediately jumped in to correct her: “If you're going to do a sensitive moment, if you're going to do an obituary, you can't just say Dick Van Dyke.”

Roberts quickly apologised for her mistake, confirming that Van Dyke is still very much alive.