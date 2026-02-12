Ashley Roberts has apologised after mistakenly announcing Dick Van Dyke’s death live on air.

The Pussycat Dolls star confused the Mary Poppins star with Dawson’s creek actor James Van Der Beek during Heart FM’s breakfast show on Thursday (12 February).

Van Der Beek’s family announced his death at the age of 48, on Wednesday (11 February), following a bowel cancer diagnosis.

Announcing the news on Heart Breakfast, the Pussycat Dolls singer incorrectly stated that the Mary Poppins actor, who recently turned 100, had died.

Her co-host Jamie Theakston immediately jumped in to correct her: “If you're going to do a sensitive moment, if you're going to do an obituary, you can't just say Dick Van Dyke.”

Roberts quickly apologised for her mistake, confirming that Van Dyke is still very much alive.