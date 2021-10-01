Die by the Blade is a new fighting game coming in 2022

Publisher Kwalee has unveiled a new trailer for Die by the Blade, a cyberpunk-themed samurai game that focuses on one-hit kills.

Initially crowdfunded as part of a Kickstarter campaign, Die by the Blade reached its funding goal last October.

From what was shown in the trailer, it appears as if the title will have fast-paced and lethal combat, where players will need to react quickly to avoid losing 1v1 battles with opponents.

Die by the Blade is set to launch next year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.