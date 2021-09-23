Disco Elysium - The Final Cut released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 back in March, but only digitally. Those who prefer physical copies can look forward to a physical edition of Disco Elysium releasing for PlayStation platforms on 9 November.

The physical edition also comes with a 190 page digital artbook and a full-size poster.

Disco Elysium is a tabletop gaming inspired RPG, where players take control of an amnesiac cop trying to solve a murder mystery.

The game is also available on PC and Stadia, and will release for Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch later this year.