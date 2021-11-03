Disney has released its Christmas advert early, beating the likes of John Lewis and many major supermarkets who generally release the adverts throughout November.

On 3 November, the media giant released The Stepdad, a story that follows Nicole, the granddaughter from last year’s advert, who is now all grown up with a family of her own.

The latest advert sees a grown up Nicole and her two children, Max and Ella, welcome their new stepdad. Mike. to the family home over the festive period and shows the children adjusting to him living with them.

