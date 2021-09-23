The Disney Classic Games Collection, which came out in 2019, is being re-released this autumn. This time around, however, it will include the 1994 The Jungle Book game, alongside Aladdin and The Lion King.

Not only that, but it will feature every 16-bit version of both the Aladdin and Jungle Book games, including the SNES version of Aladdin which was absent from the original collection. In total, this means the collection contains 15 games.

The collection will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.