Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy warns viewers of Disney Plus’ Big Sky to “just be prepared, you’re gonna want to have a shower after every episode. We’re talking trash fire here”.

Big Sky is a detective story set in a small town in Montana. The show follows the investigation into the kidnappings of 2 young women.

Despite the “big twists and turns that happen at the end of each episode”, Jacob bemoans having “38 minutes of dross to sit through before you get those twists”.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.