Divinity: Original Sin 2 now has cross-save functionality between the Steam and iPad versions. What this means is that players can save their progress on the Steam version and then pick up exactly where they left off on their iPad, and vice versa. According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the feature was added as part of the most recent update, alongside language support for Brazilian Portuguese and Latin-American Spanish.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an RPG from Larian Studios and is also available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.