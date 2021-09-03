Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into” Cassandra Jones and “pushing her to the floor” at a residential property in Streatham on June 8, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard.

A woman reported minor injuries in the alleged attack, police previously said.

The grime artist is due to go on trial at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 18 February 2022 after being charged with assault by beating on 2 August.