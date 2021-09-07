This is a list of confirmed and speculated information about the mind-bending new superhero movie from Marvel starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It includes some spoilers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to premiere on 25 March 2022, after some delays. The film is a sequel to Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home and a crossover/sequel to WandaVision and Loki. It is the twenty-eighth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fifth film of Phase Four. The script was written during the pandemic, and the film’s fictional events take place sometime in 2023.