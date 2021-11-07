WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises BBC’s latest Doctor Who primarily for its cast, despite this series being ‘heavy-handed’ and ‘hectic’ at times.

This is the thirteenth season of Doctor Who since the show’s 2005 revival. It tells a single, six part story that pits the Doctor and her companions against the usual cast of intergalactic, epoch-spanning adversaries.

Annabel singles out Jodie Whittaker for being ‘great’ as the eponymous Doctor and newcomer John Bishop who ‘gives the show some levity’.