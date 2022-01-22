Shelter dog scales tall kennel door in escape bid

A chihuahua - named Pebbles - made a daring attempt to escape her Texan animal shelter kennel.

Pebble’s frequent bids for freedom had left shelter staff stumped as to how the small dog had been able to escape.

In the discreetly filmed clip, the agile dog scales the tall caged kennel doors by hooking her paws into the gaps of the bars.

After taking momentary breaks, Pebbles was seen reaching the top before a shelter worker quickly came to her rescue.

“Mystery solved on how she was escaping,” the shelter said when sharing the footage.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here