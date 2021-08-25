Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes to perform at MTV VMAs this year

It’s been revealed that Doja Cat and Shawn Mendes are to be two of the leading acts to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year.

They will be joined by the likes of Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello who will also be appearing at the star-studded lineup.

Rodrigo will perform “good 4 u” after releasing one of the albums of the year with her debut Sour, while Camila Cabello is expected to sing her new single “Don’t Go Yet”.