American rapper Doja Cat is to make her hosting debut next month, as she presents the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Say So" singer, real name Amala Dlamini, will host the event from the Barclays Center in New York City on 12 September, where she is also expected to perform. Other artists due to take to the stage during the ceremony include Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber leads the nominees with seven nominations this year. Audience members will be welcomed in to the venue under strict coronavirus regulations.