Dolly Parton rejects Hall of Fame nomination as she doesn’t feel ‘worthy’

Dolly Parton has turned down her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

The country singer and all-around icon, 76, has stated the reason for her rejection is because she doesn’t feel she “earned the right” to be nominated.

On 14 March, the star took to Twitter and wrote: “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.".

She went on to say that if she ever does become "worthy," she hopes she'll be reconsidered for nomination.

