Massive Work Studio has released a gameplay trailer for Dolmen, an upcoming horror-action RPG.

Set in a futuristic sci-fi world where a space station has been overrun with insect-like creatures, Dolmen is expected to launch on Steam next year.

The gameplay footage shows the protagonist hacking apart giant bugs using an array of over-the-top weapons, including guns, axes, and some mysterious abilities.

Dolmen was first announced in 2018 and had a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter before seemingly disappearing from public view in 2020.