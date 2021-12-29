A masked film crew in the background of a scene from the Netflix hit Don’t Look Up has been confusing audiences.

Midway through the comedy - at the one hour and 28-minute mark - a masked group can be seen working in the back of the shot.

While many viewers assumed their presence was a clear error, that is not the case as director Adam McKay has explained the crew were purposely left in by editor Hank Corwin.

“We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience,” McKay tweeted, referencing the “blunder”.

