Developer Jim Purvis is creating a new mod for the original Doom that will allow players to battle Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher’s Techbase sees players fight the former prime minister in a Tenth Circle of Hell, a dystopian version of the UK.

According to the mod’s creators, Thatcher’s Techbase is dedicated to those who disliked the Iron Lady and the people she would equally hate.

The mod is set to launch on September 24th for PC, Mac, and Linux and will have numerous foreign language translations available.