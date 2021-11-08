WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy recommends miniseries Dopesick, calling it a ‘must-watch’.

The drama focuses primarily on a doctor played by Michael Keaton and the pharmaceutical company Purdue. The company provide misleadingly addictive opioids to healthcare professionals across the US leading to catastrophic effects for their patients. It is a true story from the US’s opioid crisis.

Jacob opines that viewing the show is like watching ‘real people’ which contributes to its success.