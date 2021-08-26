Downton Abbey 2 has been renamed Downton Abbey: A New Era and will now release in March 2022.

The ITV show-turned movie went into production in April, being called Downton Abbey 2 and it was announced it would be released in cinemas on Christmas 2021.

However, it has now been revealed that the movie, the follow-up to the 2019 film, will be called Downton Abbey: A New Era and that it has been pushed back by a few months to have a global release on 18 March 2022.