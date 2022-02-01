Woman rejects £30k from Peter Jones on Dragons’ Den and now has £10m empire

Dragon's Den is one of the BBC's longest-running shows, and we all love to tune in and watch the budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to the successful dragons.

Whilst many leave empty-handed, it's rarely ever their choice.

However, businesswoman Chika Russell bravely walked away from an incredible £30K investment offered by Peter Jones back in 2015.

Her company, Chika's Foods went from strength to strength since the show and is now worth £10m.

Despite accepting whilst on the show, Chika then changed her mind behind the scenes.

Sign up to our free newsletters here for the latest TV news