Drake has finally released new album Certified Lover Boy after numerous delays.

The Hotline Bling rapper released the anticipated project on September 3rd which features collaborations with artists including JAY-Z, Future and Travis Scott.

The opening number Champagne Poetry samples The Beatles song Michelle with John Lennon and Paul McCartney being credited as co-writers.

The sixth studio album was delayed from its original January release due to his recovery from his surgery with the Damien Hirst album cover being released earlier this week to a mixed reaction.