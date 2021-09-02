Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy will be released on September 3rd after being delayed in January.

The new release date and cover art were revealed on Instagram with the contentious artwork for his much-anticipated sixth studio album being designed by Damien Hirst.

The cover features 12 emojis of multiracial pregnant women and has already become the subject of ridicule and speculation by fans with many suggesting it points to his possible paternity of numerous pregnancies.

The long-awaited album will feature guest spots from Future, Young Thug, and 21 Savage.