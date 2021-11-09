‘My heart is broken’: Drake releases statement after Astroworld tragedy

Drake has said his "heart is broken" following the Astroworld festival tragedy.

Eight people lost their lives during a crush as the crowd surged towards the stage during Travis Scott's set.

Drake, who was a surprise performer at the event, has now broken his silence on the incident.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can," the rapper wrote on social media.

