Drake shared a cryptic Instagram video after Kanye West shared the address of his $150M home, escalating their longtime feud.

The 12-year-feud between the two rappers was reignited after the Passion Fruit hitmaker seemingly referred to Kanye in new track titled Betrayal saying ‘Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone’.

In response, Kanye West shared the alleged home address of Drake on Instagram which the rapper responded with a cryptic video of himself laughing.

The two rappers are rumoured to be feuding as West’s delayed album Donda is moving closer to the release of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.