Drew Barrymore has been sending Britney Spears personal videos of ‘encouragement’ amid the singer’s conservatorship battle.

The Charlie’s Angels star had previously chosen to support Britney ‘silently’ rather than joining the #FreeBritney movement online.

The Hollywood actor has now revealed she has been sending the pop icon video messages of ‘encouragement’ and offered her support if she needs it.

’I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private’ and when asked if the Toxic hitmaker has responded she said there have been ‘little smoke signals’, Barrymore told Entertainment Weekly.