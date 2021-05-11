Independent TV

00:31

Kevin Perry

Dua Lipa calls on Boris Johnson to give NHS staff ‘fair pay rise’

Dua Lipa used her acceptance speech for Best British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards to call on Boris Johnson to give frontline NHS workers a “fair pay rise.”

The singer’s appeal received a standing ovation from the audience at the O2, which included a sizeable number of invited key workers.

“So I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline,” said Lipa.

