Dua Lipa used her acceptance speech for Best British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards to call on Boris Johnson to give frontline NHS workers a “fair pay rise.”

The singer’s appeal received a standing ovation from the audience at the O2, which included a sizeable number of invited key workers.

“So I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline,” said Lipa.