Dua Lipa is set to become the next go-to lifestyle guru as she has announced the launch of Service95, a platform that will encompass a weekly newsletter, website and podcast.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 26-year-old singer describes her new venture as a “style, culture and society concierge service”.

“I’ve always compulsively made lists of everything: my favourite places to eat, my favourite places to stay,” Lipa said.

The newsletter will feature recommendations curated by Lipa herself, spanning everything from travel and music to food and books.

