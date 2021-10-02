The Expo 2020 has opened in Dubai on Friday, with organisers aiming for the largest gathering in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

The footage captures the incredible show of lights cast by the $7bn event.

The Expo is hosting more than 190 countries, showcasing their cultures inside architecturally innovative pavillions.

The site of the event expands for 438 hectares and organizers hope to attract 25 million visitors over the next six months.

Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai’s ruler, told the Al Bayan newspaper on Thursday evening that the event would “be engraved in mankind’s memory”.