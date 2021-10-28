Dune: Part 2 has officially been greenlit and will hit cinemas 20 October 2023.

Released simultaneously in the US to cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service, Dune has been a box office hit around the globe.

The story was always intended to be two separate films with the opening credits of the movie even stating “Part One”.

In a statement, Legendary said: “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew. Here’s to more Dune.”