Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced his most recent Disney film Jungle Cruise will be getting a sequel.

The actor and former WWE wrestler who plays Captain Frank Wolff revealed Disney has green-lighted the film’s sequel.

In a video filmed during a sweaty workout, the star said: “It is an honour to officially announce that Jungle Cruise is returning.”

While thanking the film’s fans, the actor said “you’ve pushed up past £100million domestically in the box office.”

Johnson will return alongside Emily Blunt playing Dr Lily Houghton and Jack Whitehall playing MacGregor Houghton.