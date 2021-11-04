Dwayne Johnson is pledging to stop using real firearms on all projects that are produced by his company following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Alec Baldwin’s film Rust .

Speaking on the red carpet, Johnson said: “I can speak on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions - moving forward on any Seven Bucks Production in television or film or otherwise, we will not use real guns ever again.”

US police recently said that criminal charges could still be filed in the probe into Halya Hutchin’s death.

