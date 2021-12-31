Dwayne Johnson shuts down Vin Diesel’s request to return to Fast & Furious

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he won't be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise, despite Vin Diesel's offer to collaborate after ending their feud.

Speaking during a recent interview, “The Rock” shut down the request, saying he has already told his co-star he won't be returning.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," he said.

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise."

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.